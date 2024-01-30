Sign up: Bereavement groups for adults and children

Do you know someone grieving the loss of a loved one?

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Bereavement Support Groups meet regularly.

Adult Individual and Group Counseling

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties offers Bereavement Support Groups led by hospice clinical staff to help with the healing process. A progression of care is offered. Beginning with individual counseling, moving into an Acute Grief Support Group, followed by an ongoing Grief Support Group that helps blend the loss with living.

Hospice Bereavement Support Groups combine grief counseling and education to promote healing following the death of a loved one. These groups provide emotional, psychological, and moral support. Individuals who are in Acute Grief are initially invited to attend the Healing Hearts Support Group. Healing Hearts offers eight consecutive weeks of intense support for those who had a loved one die within the last three months.

Integrating Grief Support Groups are for individuals who are learning to navigate their lives while experiencing grief. Although many groups are open and ongoing, members are encouraged to participate for 12 consecutive sessions to benefit from the full impact of the supportive curriculum. Support Groups have enrollment capacities so pre-enrollment is required.

One-to-one counseling is offered virtually and in-person at the Newburgh and Middletown offices. Group Counseling is offered virtually and every Monday, in person, at the Middletown office. Services are available, free of charge, to anyone living in Orange or Sullivan County.

Individuals work with our Bereavement Counselor to determine what is best for them. For specific information on days, times, and appropriate group placement, please contact our Bereavement Counselor at (845) 561-6111 x 232.

Thriving Families Grief Support Group