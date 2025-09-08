x
RSVP: Fall Garden Party and Dinner

Tickets are now available for Garden State Koi’s Oct. 4 event, featuring a tour of water gardens and a catered dinner.

| 08 Sep 2025 | 12:15
Garden State Koi will host its Fall Garden Party and Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Sussex, N.J.

Attendees will have the one-time opportunity to tour a variety of water gardens, ponds and water features Garden State Koi has brought to life in Sussex County.

Following the tour, attendees will enjoy a catered dinner on a sprawling, private estate. The four-course meal features a pasta primavera appetizer, a Caesar salad, and a choice of London broil or salmon served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Petit fours for dessert.

There are only 50 spots available for this one-day event. Advance registration is required. Click here to sign up.