Real Estate expert Kim Corkum: What should the list price of my home be?

The first step in deciding your home’s list price is to get a comparative market analysis (CMA) from a real estate agent. To perform a CMA, your agent will find similar homes in your neighborhood that have the same square footage, number of bedrooms, and number of bathrooms. They’ll see what these homes recently sold for or are listed for, and use this as a starting point for your own list price. A great agent will be an expert in their local neighborhoods, so they’ll be able to price your home to sell without sacrificing your hard-earned equity.