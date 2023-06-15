Real Estate expert Kim Corkum: How do I prepare my home before I sell it?

When preparing to sell your home, the first thing to do is make it presentable. This means giving the entire house a thorough cleaning and making small repairs. Mop the floors, scrub the bathrooms, and get rid of all the grime in the kitchen. Little things like patching holes in the wall, changing burned-out lightbulbs, and repairing broken appliances can make your place stand out in a crowded market. And don’t forget about paint — returning the walls to a neutral color can help your house sell quicker. White, creams, and grays can make rooms seem bigger and help potential buyers see themselves living there. If you’re not moving out before listing your home, you’ll also need to depersonalize and declutter. Put away your family photos, knick-knacks, and other personal items. You may need to rent a storage unit if you don’t have a place to put them all.