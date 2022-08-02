$!More than 10 million Americans regularly gamble online

According to a report from Research And Markets, the global gambling market is expected to grow from 287,43 billion dollars in 2021 to 458,93 billion dollars in 2022, which derives an annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 60 percent.

These figures greatly underscore how fast the cross-country gambling sector is growing. And in the United States, this is no exception. Here, both the number of players and the number of providers are booming as more and more states are legalizing some sorts of online gambling.

An increasing trend

The upward curve for online casinos is steep, resulting in about 10 million Americans gambling regularly, and that number is steadily rising. Furthermore, a report from the American Gaming Association states that the nation’s casinos and gaming apps made 53 billion dollars in revenue in 2021. The revenue has then risen 21 percent from the previous annual record set in 2019, which was just before the pandemic forced many of the industry’s casinos to close for several months.

More options and better gambling experiences online

Alongside technological development, the casinos can continuously improve the users’ gaming experience and at the same time offer a huge selection of games, thus it is almost impossible not to find something that suits one’s taste. In addition, the pandemic has also played a significant role and pushed a lot of users to resort to online opportunities, as physical gaming sites were closed for extended periods.

The online casinos can offer something that the land-based ones simply cannot. In addition to constant availability, which means that everyone can play anytime and anywhere, online casinos also offer bonuses and deals, one can’t find in a land-based casino. This is just one of the many advantages of gambling online instead of visiting a physical one.

Nowadays it is even possible to find online services that specialize in guiding users to get the best gaming experience and choose a gambling platform that suits their particular needs. By using such a guide, users can also get an overview of the different casino promotions that the different casinos offer.