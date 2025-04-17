From waterfalls to DIY fountains: 4 ways locals are transforming their yards with Garden State Koi

As spring takes hold in the Hudson Valley, homeowners are looking for creative ways to upgrade their outdoor spaces. One trend making waves this season: backyard water features. In and around Warwick, residents are adding everything from full koi ponds to simple fountains, many with help from a longtime local business. Garden State Koi , located on Route 94 in Warwick, has been designing and installing custom water features for more than 25 years. And according to staff, interest in these projects—both big and small—is higher than ever.

Here are four ways locals are using water to transform their landscapes:

1. Pondless waterfalls offer a tranquil upgrade for small yards

These self-contained features use a recirculating system that sends water cascading over rocks and into a hidden underground basin. They require little space and are considered safer for households with young children or pets, since there’s no open pond of standing water.

A fully installed pondless waterfall starts at $7,499. “It’s a great option for people who want the sound and movement of water without the footprint of a pond,” said Tim Dille, installation manager at Garden State Koi.

2. Backyard fish ponds bring nature into residential spaces

Traditional fish ponds—often home to koi or goldfish—continue to be a favorite among homeowners who want to create a backyard ecosystem. Garden State Koi offers a beginner pond package that includes a 6-by-8-foot pond, installed in just a few days.

Prices for the installed beginner pond start at $9,999. “It’s a manageable size for most properties,” Dille said. “And with our pros installing it, you’re guaranteed to have a truly beautiful pond that elevates your outdoor space for the whole family.”

3. DIY fountainscapes make for a satisfying weekend project

For homeowners who enjoy getting their hands dirty, DIY fountainscape kits have become a popular alternative. The kits include everything needed to install a small water feature and are designed for patios, courtyards and garden corners.

Prices start at $779, and kits come in a variety of shapes and sizes. “They’re an approachable project and can really change the feel of a space,” added Dille. “Plus, on top of looking great, the sound of natural, running water is known to have huge mental health benefits.”

4. Upcoming workshop offers step-by-step instruction

On Friday, May 3, Garden State Koi will host a hands-on DIY Water Feature Clinic at its Matamoras, Pa., location. Dille will lead the session, guiding attendees through a complete fountain installation while offering expert tips and troubleshooting advice.

Tickets are $49 per person or $85 per pair and can be purchased at gardenstatekoi.com/events .

While backyard water features may have once seemed like a luxury, Dille said they’ve become more accessible for a wide range of homeowners. “It’s not just about aesthetics,” he said. “It’s about creating a peaceful space to enjoy right outside your door.”

For more information, visit Garden State Koi at 657 NY-94 in Warwick, call 845-651-4100, or email sales@gardenstatekoi.com.

