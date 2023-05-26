Hospice of Orange hosts free event for veterans, and offers help to those planning end-of-life care

Having a conversation with your loved ones about your end-of-life wishes can be difficult and uncomfortable. However, it is an essential conversation to have, ensuring that your desires and preferences are known and respected. Whether you are facing a terminal illness or simply want to be prepared, it is never too early to start planning. Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties is available to assist you in managing your care while allowing you to focus on making the most of the time you have left. They understand that each person is unique, and they tailor your end-of-life plan to ensure your individual needs and wishes are honored.

By engaging in discussions about your end-of-life wishes, you can provide clarity and peace of mind to your loved ones. They may have concerns about your well-being and want to ensure that you are taken care of in the best possible way. Expressing your desires for medical treatments, comfort measures, and spiritual or emotional support allows your loved ones to act according to your wishes when the time comes. This conversation helps alleviate their burden of decision-making during an already challenging time and allows you and your loved ones to navigate this difficult journey together.

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties offers invaluable support in honoring and respecting your wishes during the end-of-life process. They provide comprehensive care, addressing not only your medical needs but also your emotional, spiritual, and social well-being. Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties’ professionals understand that everyone’s journey is unique, and they work closely with you and your loved ones to develop a personalized care plan. Their expertise ensures that you receive the highest quality of care, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – cherishing the time you have with your loved ones and creating meaningful memories.

Upcoming events

On June 14, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties is hosting a Veteran’s Celebration Breakfast at Otterkill Country Club from 9 - 11 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend for free, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Click here to register.

The event will feature speaker Alan C. Mack the author of Razor 03: A Night Stalker’s Wars.

On August 7, Hospice will host its 16th Annual Golf Classic. Stay tuned for more details as the event nears.

For more information about the events, or end of life care, call Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties: 845-561-6111