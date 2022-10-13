Have Medicare?

I can help you get the supplemental health insurance you need.

The Medicare Annual Election Period is fast approaching, and if the thought of reviewing your Medicare Insurance makes you nervous or stressed, you’re not alone. Each year, millions of Americans enrolled in Medicare get the opportunity to make changes to their coverage during the annual election period between October 15 and December 7.

Medicare is one of the most important benefits we’ll have later in life, but let’s face it, understanding Medicare and its different insurance options is confusing, time consuming and overwhelming for many people. As Medicare plans change and new plans are introduced each year, you’ll want to be sure you’re reviewing your plans annually to ensure you have the best plan for your needs.

At Premier Senior Insurance Group, licensed Medicare Insurance Agent Nicole Wiggins provides answers to all of your questions, such as:

• Am I paying too much for my Medicare Plan?

• What are Medicare penalties and when do they apply?

• How is a Medicare Advantage plan different from Original Medicare and is this type of plan right for me? .

• How do Medicare Supplemental plans work?

• Do I need Part D Prescription drug coverage? What if I’m not taking any medications right now, do I still need a Part D plan?

• Can I get a Medicare Advantage plan if I’m on Medicaid and Medicare?

• Are there Medicare plans designed for Veterans?

Working with a licensed insurance agent who specializes in Medicare plans can make understanding, selecting and enrolling in the Medicare plan that is right for you easy, informative and stress free.

At Premier Senior Insurance Group, independent agents like Wiggins shop for plans across many major insurance companies to find the coverage that fits your personal needs and lifestyle.

There is no cost for using these services, and you won’t pay more for your plan when working with a licensed agent. So whether you’re brand new to Medicare, or working through the Medicare Annual Election Period, let the experts at Premier Senior Insurance Group guide you through the entire process.