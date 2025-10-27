Garden State Koi helps homeowners protect ponds and fountains before winter

As autumn temperatures drop and leaves begin to fall, local experts say now is the time to prepare ponds, waterfalls and fountains for the winter ahead.

Garden State Koi in Warwick offers a comprehensive Fall Closing Service designed to protect water features from freezing temperatures and ensure a smooth start-up in the spring.

“Our goal is to take the stress out of seasonal maintenance,” said Garden State Koi owner and president Tom Smith. “We make sure everything is properly cleaned, trimmed and winterized so that homeowners can simply enjoy their water features again when warm weather returns.”

The company’s experienced technicians trim and cut back aquatic plants, clean filters and skimmers, shut down and store pumps, and blow out and cap plumbing lines to prevent freezing and cracking. Autumn is also an ideal time, they note, to inspect equipment and take care of any needed repairs before the cold sets in.

“Doing this now saves a lot of time, money and frustration come spring,” Smith added.

Garden State Koi recommends scheduling a fall closing before the first hard frost to protect both equipment and fish habitats.

To make an appointment or learn more, call 845-651-4100 or visit GardenStateKoi.com.