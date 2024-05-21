In Loving Memory of Stephan B. Haglund December 9, 2023 - Casselton, N.D.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephan Haglund (Steve), a father, cherished grandfather, and honorable Navy veteran, who peacefully left this world at the age of 81. Surrounded by love, he departed on December 9th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and an unwavering love for both his family and furry companions.

Born on August 23, 1942, Steve served his country with honor as a Navy veteran, where he exemplified courage, integrity, and commitment to duty. His dedication to service extended beyond his military career, in his willingness to help others and his family.

As a husband, he was a source of unwavering support and a pillar of strength. His wisdom and guidance will be missed, but his lessons will forever remain in the hearts of those fortunate enough to call him family.

A proud father and loving grandfather to 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Stephan Haglund found immense joy in spending time with his grandchildren, creating lasting memories through the telling of his stories of life in navy and epic nerf battles that will be cherished for generations. His love and laughter filled their lives, creating a bond that time cannot diminish.

Steve is survived by his wife Katharine “Bonnie”, Fargo, ND; one daughter Jennette (Steve) Mickol, Florida; one son James (Lisa) Haglund, Florida; 7 step-children: Kathy Lohman, Texas, Marty (Lisa) Lohman, Fargo, Patty (John) Logan, Texas, Debra (Wally) Waswick, Fargo, Chelle (Lee) King, Chaska, MN, Suzanne Lohman, Texas, Scott (Rose) Lohman, Aberdeen, SD; 24 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Donna (Wayne) Brusate, Michigan; one brother Michael Day, Michigan; and 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Alf & Marie Haglund; two previous spouses Elsaleen and Joy; and by one grandson Matthew Lohman.

In addition to his love for family, Stephan Haglund (Steve) had a special affinity for animals. His home was a haven for furry companions, each with a name and a place in his heart. Meachie, Annie, Fidget, Princess, Cliff, Diesel, Smudge, Boots, and many others became cherished members of the family, offering unconditional love and companionship. His compassionate nature extended beyond his human relationships, leaving a legacy of kindness and care for all creatures great and small.

In honor of Stephan Haglund, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an Animal Welfare Organization of your choice to continue his legacy of love for animals.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Stephan Haglund’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Casselton, N.D. at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering a life well-lived and paying tribute to a remarkable man who touched the hearts of many.

May Stephan Haglund find eternal peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all. Fair winds and following seas, dear Stephan Haglund (Steve). You will be dearly missed but forever remembered with love and gratitude.

Katharine Haglund and Family West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center westfuneralhome.com