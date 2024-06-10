Pets of the week: Meet Rosie & Posie

Meet Rosie & Posie
Short-haired torbie (tortoiseshell/tiger) and medium-haired dilute tortie
Warwick, NY
7-month-old fraternal twin females
ABOUT
Characteristics: Shy at first but will give in for treats. June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month!
Coat Length: Short and medium lengths
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, spayed, tested and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Each other
Preferably no other animals
Quieter, calm environment
A lifelong commitment
Adopt Rosie & Posie at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only