Pets of the week: Meet Rosie & Posie

Meet Rosie & Posie

Short-haired torbie (tortoiseshell/tiger) and medium-haired dilute tortie

Warwick, NY

7-month-old fraternal twin females

ABOUT

Characteristics: Shy at first but will give in for treats. June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month!

Coat Length: Short and medium lengths

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, spayed, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Each other

Preferably no other animals

Quieter, calm environment

A lifelong commitment

Adopt Rosie & Posie at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only