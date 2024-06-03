Pets of the Week: Meet Rikki & Tavi

Meet Rikki & Tavi

Ferrets

Warwick, NY

Four years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Overly friendly and easy to handle. These poor guys were abandoned.

Coat Length: Short, chocolate and champagne-colored

House-trained: Learning to use the litter box

Health: Healthy, neutered, and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Ferret proofing

Knowledge in proper ferret care

A lifelong commitment

Adopt Rikki & Tavi at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only