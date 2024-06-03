Pets of the Week: Meet Rikki & Tavi

Meet Rikki & Tavi
Ferrets
Warwick, NY
Four years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Overly friendly and easy to handle. These poor guys were abandoned.
Coat Length: Short, chocolate and champagne-colored
House-trained: Learning to use the litter box
Health: Healthy, neutered, and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Ferret proofing
Knowledge in proper ferret care
A lifelong commitment
Adopt Rikki & Tavi at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only