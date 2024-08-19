Pet of the Week: Meet Yowser

Meet Yowser
Black and white
Warwick, NY
Four months old, green-eyed male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Very friendly, playful, likes to nose bump.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, neutered, tested and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Other nice pets
Respectful children
A lifetime commitment
Adopt Yowser at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only