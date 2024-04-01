Pet of the Week: Meet Truman

Meet Truman
Surrendered Havanese mix
Warwick, NY
10 years old, small male, fluffy blonde
ABOUT
Characteristics: Very friendly, sight impaired, loves going for walks.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes, may still have accidents
Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Has visited with other dogs
Older children
Adopt Truman at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only