Pet of the Week: Meet Truman

Meet Truman

Surrendered Havanese mix

Warwick, NY

10 years old, small male, fluffy blonde

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very friendly, sight impaired, loves going for walks.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes, may still have accidents

Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Has visited with other dogs

Older children

Adopt Truman at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only