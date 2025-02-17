Pet of the Week: Meet Tony!

Meet Tony the Tiger
Chubby brown tabby with green eyes
Warwick, NY
2 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Tony is super friendly, demanding, and a foodie.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated.
Good in a home with:
Children over 10
No other pets
Restrictive diet and lots of active playtime
Adopt Tony at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open by appointment only