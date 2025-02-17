x
Pet of the Week: Meet Tony!

Warwick /
| 17 Feb 2025 | 11:47
    Tony the Tiger!
Meet Tony the Tiger

Chubby brown tabby with green eyes

Warwick, NY

2 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Tony is super friendly, demanding, and a foodie.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Children over 10

No other pets

Restrictive diet and lots of active playtime

Adopt Tony at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open by appointment only