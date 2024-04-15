Pet of the Week: Meet Nellie

Meet Nellie

Great Dane

Warwick, NY

5 months old, black, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, exuberant, playful.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: No

Health: Will be spayed with gastropexy; vaccinations up to date.

Good in a home with:

Big dog or Great Dane experience

Other friendly dog

Older children — she likes to jump up

Adopt Nellie at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only