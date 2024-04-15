Pet of the Week: Meet Nellie

Meet Nellie
Great Dane
Warwick, NY
5 months old, black, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Friendly, exuberant, playful.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: No
Health: Will be spayed with gastropexy; vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with:
Big dog or Great Dane experience
Other friendly dog
Older children — she likes to jump up
Adopt Nellie at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only