Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik!

Meet Kavik

Husky

Warwick, NY

2 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Kavik is friendly, active and playful, and loves to run. He is a medium-sized husky.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Children over 10

A fenced yard

Active and inclusive family

Adopt Kavik at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open by appointment only