Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik!

Meet Kavik
Husky
Warwick, NY
2 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Kavik is friendly, active and playful, and loves to run. He is a medium-sized husky.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated.
Good in a home with:
Children over 10
A fenced yard
Active and inclusive family
Adopt Kavik at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open by appointment only