Pet of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Meet Jerry
Hound mix
Warwick, NY
10 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! So stop by and say hi to Jerry! He is large and goofy, but uncomfortable around small children.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Active adults
No cats or other dogs
No children under 12
Adopt Jerry at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only