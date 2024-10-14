Pet of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Meet Jerry

Hound mix

Warwick, NY

10 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! So stop by and say hi to Jerry! He is large and goofy, but uncomfortable around small children.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Active adults

No cats or other dogs

No children under 12

Adopt Jerry at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only