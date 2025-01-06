Pet of the Week: Meet Jack!

Meet Jack

Jack Russell terrier mix

Warwick, NY

5 ½ years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Jack is playful and loves walks, belly rubs, squeaky toys and dress up.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Pending

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Respectful children

Another cat or two

Committed family

Adopt Jack at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only