Pet of the Week: Meet Jack!

Meet Jack
Jack Russell terrier mix
Warwick, NY
5 ½ years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Jack is playful and loves walks, belly rubs, squeaky toys and dress up.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Pending
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Respectful children
Another cat or two
Committed family
Adopt Jack at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only