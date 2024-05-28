Pet of the Week: Meet Goose

Meet Goose

Staffordshire terrier

Warwick, NY

3 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Goofball, protective; adoption includes professional training. This poor guy was abandoned and left homeless for about a year.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, neutered and vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Adults only

No other animals

A lifelong commitment

Adopt Goose at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only