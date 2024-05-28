Pet of the Week: Meet Goose

Meet Goose
Staffordshire terrier
Warwick, NY
3 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Goofball, protective; adoption includes professional training. This poor guy was abandoned and left homeless for about a year.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, neutered and vaccinated.
Good in a home with:
Adults only
No other animals
A lifelong commitment
Adopt Goose at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only