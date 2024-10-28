Pet of the Week: Meet Goose!

Meet Goose
American Staffordshire terrier
Warwick, NY
3.5 years, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: October is Pitbull Awareness Month! Goose is strong at 70 lbs. and loves toys and treats!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
No other pets
Adults only
Quiet home
Adopt Goose at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only