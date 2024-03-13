Pet of the Week: Meet Floyd

Meet Floyd
Golden retriever
Warwick, NY
10 months old, large, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Floyd is a very friendly guy who loves his toys but lacks leash manners. The owner surrendered him when they moved out of the country.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Not yet
Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Other dogs
Older children
An owner willing to train
No cats
Adopt Floyd at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only