Pet of the Week: Meet Celeste!

Meet Celeste

White German shepherd

Warwick, NY

2 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Celeste is playful, active and friendly, and loves to run in the play yard. She’s on the large side. Poor Celeste has been at the shelter for 214 days!

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Older kids

Active, interactive family

Adopt Celeste at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only