Pet of the Week: Meet Celeste

| 08 Jul 2024 | 02:09
    Celeste.
Meet Celeste

Shepherd mix

Warwick, NY

One-year-old blonde female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Smart, playful, happy, bouncy.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, tested, and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Large breed-experienced adults

Interactive, active adults

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Celeste at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only