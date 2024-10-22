Pet of the Week: Meet Bonjo!

Meet Bonjo

Domestic shorthair

Warwick, NY

2 ½ years old, male with amber eyes

ABOUT

Characteristics: October is black cat awareness month, and October 27 is National Black Cat Day! So stop by and say hello to Bonjo! He’s super friendly, and the Catopia room’s unofficial greeter!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Other cats

Respectful children

Attentive family

Adopt Bonjo at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only