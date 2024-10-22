Pet of the Week: Meet Bonjo!

Meet Bonjo
Domestic shorthair
Warwick, NY
2 ½ years old, male with amber eyes
ABOUT
Characteristics: October is black cat awareness month, and October 27 is National Black Cat Day! So stop by and say hello to Bonjo! He’s super friendly, and the Catopia room’s unofficial greeter!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, tested, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Other cats
Respectful children
Attentive family
Adopt Bonjo at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only