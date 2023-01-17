Sweeton’s farewell

I am announcing that after 21 years representing the residents of the Town of Warwick that I will not seek re-election this fall. It has been my distinct honor to have served as your Town supervisor and to have your support in our quest to maintain what we all cherish about this town. Working with fellow board members, town employees and our numerous volunteer organizations we have accomplished much.

Our award-winning zoning has protected us from overdevelopment, and when combined with our land preservation effort ensures the landscape you enjoy today will also be enjoyed by your children. During these 21 years we have also built a transportation center to support our extensive bus services, built a new senior center to support our senior citizens and established the Friendly Visitor Program to help them remain in their homes for as long as they want.

We have expanded recreation opportunities by creating new parks such as the Greenwood Lake Waterfront Park, Winstanley Park, Wickham Woodlands, Mountain Lake Park (the former Kutz Camp) as well as upgrading Pine Island, Union Corners and our other neighborhood parks. In addition, we invested millions in our sewer and water districts, rebuilt miles of roads as well as most of our many bridges. We have supported our police department which has allowed it to reach new heights of professionalism and proficiency.

Together we have survived natural disasters, a deep recession and a pandemic, emerging stronger and more resilient each time. We turned the closing of an important State prison into Warwick’s first and only corporate park that has seen over 200 million dollars in investment with hundreds of new job opportunities for our residents

Our partnership with all three of our Villages has never been stronger and together we have forged a shared vision for moving our community forward. My administration has done all of this while maintaining our position as having the lowest town tax rate of any community in Orange County that provides police services!

I will be forever grateful for this opportunity and for the faith you have placed in me these past 21 years to serve as your representative of your local government. Thank you for all of your support.