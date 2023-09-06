WVSD BOE President: ‘We will continue to be the model district for the rest of the region’

Dear Warwick Valley CSD Community,

The summer was busy as the District prepared for its Fall opening. After a successful graduation season, we have had a full schedule of summer school and have been working diligently on completing the capital project.

Trucks and construction vehicles never stopped working as the final touches were put on our outdoor facilities.

Our updated track and field will be ready on opening night for football as well as for some soccer and lacrosse games.

Electrical power has just been installed in our outdoor classrooms and ventilation systems have been upgraded throughout the District.

Two of the biggest projects, the partial roof replacement at the high school and the complete roof replacement at Sanfordville are coming along nicely and will be ready for opening day.

Additionally, just wait until the next time you are sitting in the new seats in the auditorium. They are not only modern, safe and comfortable, but aesthetically pleasing as well.

As always, I invite you to attend a sporting event on a Friday night, or come and enjoy one of our great drama productions or musical concerts; you are sure to enjoy all of the replacements/upgrades that would not have been possible without the public support we received on the capital project approved in December of 2021.

As a school district and community, we move into yet another school year; I always reflect on the past and look toward the future. We have been extremely successful over the past few years.

The Warwick Valley School District has reached milestones that were unthinkable not that long ago and we have all reaped the benefits. We have set ourselves apart from all others by going above and beyond for each and every student and we will continue to be the model district for the rest of the region.

Often, I reflect upon the slogan that appears on the outer facades of all of our school buildings, “Great Community, Great Schools.” I have never felt that this has been more valid than it is right now because one of the most important components that makes Warwick a unique and great place to live is the school district. Ultimately, it is our dedicated community that plays a key role in attaining this distinction.

I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their hard work and dedication, not only this summer but throughout the school year. Our administration, teachers/faculty, building principals and associate principals, support staff, bus drivers, monitors, custodians, facilities staff, PTAs and volunteers are the ones who strive to make each and every year a success. Also, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our community, who continues to support our students and schools.

Sincerely,

Keith Parsons

WVCSD BOE President