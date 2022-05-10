What the “parent choice” slogan means

We have another Warwick school board election coming up on May 17th and there are candidates running on the platform of “Parent Choice.” It is understandable that the phrase “Parent Choice” is appealing, but what does it really mean? Both locally and nationally, the phrase “Parent Choice” has been used to challenge state health guidelines and state curriculum. It has been used to cast doubt on the professionalism of our teachers. But, the reality is that parents have different choices, different opinions, different needs and acting on the choices of a few takes away the choices of others. More importantly, it is denigrating to educational professionals.

Public education is a fundamental component of a democratic society – an institution that serves our entire community and which exists for the public good. It is based on the idea that our society thrives when citizens are well educated. What should the curriculum contain to have students be successful, to become engaged citizens? Educators devote their professional lives to answer these questions and to pursue these goals.

When someone tells you that they are running for school board for “Parent Choice,” they are really claiming that they, and only they, have the right to decide what and how all children learn. They are telling you that they are seeking elected office not to represent the entire community which they are supposed to serve, but to advocate for a narrow agenda that dismisses the professionalism and training of our teachers and administrators and undermines the trust in public education itself.

But, they can only do that if we let them. When you vote on May 17, please vote for candidates who will continue the excellence in education we value and have grown to expect in our community. Vote for Vanessa Holland and Eilleen Gagliano.

Respectfully submitted,

Paula Spector

Chester, NY

Warwick School District resident