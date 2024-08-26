Welcome to the 2024-2025 school year!

At the Warwick Valley Central School District, the safety of the students is our first priority. The Transportation Department is busy revising bus routes and analyzing bus stops to ensure the safety and efficiency of student transportation. Continuing our alternative fuel program is very important to us. This school year we will be adding two new propane buses. We could not keep our bus fleet up to date without the support of the community. We are sincerely grateful.

Our talented bus technicians continue to keep our vehicles in top mechanical condition. The New York State Department of Transportation conducts a thorough inspection every six months. Recently we have achieved an outstanding DOT rating of 97%. Full maintenance on all vehicles occurs every three thousand miles.

Student bus information will be made available in late August through the Parent Portal. Please remember to have your student at the bus stop five minutes prior to their scheduled pick up time. In the beginning of the school year, bus stop times could fluctuate or change. Checking your Parent Portal often is recommended. If you have any concerns regarding your child’s bus ride, please email our office at transportation@wvcsd.org.

Without exception, bus safety drills are conducted three times a year. The first drill will occur within the first seven days of school. Each drill includes instructions regarding the location and operation of the emergency exits, fire extinguisher, two-way radio, and first aid kit. Drivers also instruct students on what to do in case of an emergency. The bus staff demonstrates safe loading and unloading procedures, seatbelt use, proper conduct while on the bus, and how to exit the bus safely. Mini safety drills are presented prior to every athletic or field trip as well.

In accordance with New York State law, all school buses are equipped with seatbelts for your child’s safety. Seatbelt use is encouraged by our drivers and monitors. Please take a moment to discuss with your student the significance of seatbelt use on the bus. Also, remind them of the urgency of adhering to all bus safety practices.

On behalf of the entire Transportation staff, we wish you a safe and successful school year!

Laura Schneider, Supervisor of Transportation

Warwick Valley Central School District