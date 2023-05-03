We need Tveter’s vision of transparency

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Adrienne Tveter in the upcoming Warwick school board election. After speaking with her I realize her vision of transparency in the system and partnering with parents to insure that school policies prioritize the children are exactly what’s needed.

Our schools are where the future of America is fostered, and Adrienne understands what is needed to insure that students and America will be successful.

I urge Warwick residents to vote for Adrienne on May 16.

Pat Murphy

Warwick