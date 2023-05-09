We need fresh blood on the school board

To the Editor:

Would you be so kind on publish my reply to “It has never been more important to be an informed voter”? I agree with this statement one hundred percent. Why? Because in two and half years, this country has changed so dramatically and the education of our children has gotten worse.

During COVID, schools were closed and our kids got behind due to AFT (American Federation of Teachers) boss Ms. Weingarten, who was persistent in closing the schools. Now, of course, she is denying it.

Ms. Kelly is advocating to re-elect Mr. Garcia, Ms. Masefield, and Mr. Howe to the board of education. What a parody. Those were the same members who who agreed with Ms. Weingarten.

No, we do not need them involved in our kids’ education. We need fresh new blood, and here is why. Ms. Masefield is a teacher and at the same token is the vice-president of the board of education. How convenient is it to give myself a raise. Mr. Garcia is a longtime employee of a Warwick Valley Central School District, and so is his wife and son. How convenient is it for him to please AFT boss Ms. Weingarten. And finally Mr. Robert Howe, he is the most beneficial for his private business to be associated with the Warwick school district. He does not care about education at all.

No, Ms. Kelly, those are the people we want to vote out and improve our kids’ education and lower our taxes. Please vote for the following new board members: Angel Maysonet, Adrienne Tveter, and Louis Abramson.

We need our kids to be educated not indoctrinated. I know what I am talking about because I came from a system that you so desperately want to install on our society and the children.

God bless America.

John Ihnachak

Warwick