We have an effective school board

To the Editor:

As a lifelong Warwickian and 1978 graduate of the Warwick Valley School District, local business owner, and past-president of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, who had two children graduate from our great school system, I realize and appreciate the importance of a strong and inclusive school district for our children, but also our community at large.

Besides an excellent superintendent, which we’ve had in David Leach for many years now, it is the incredible teachers we have in our system, as well as an effective, collaborative school board, who are invaluable to the continued success of our schools.

We have three incumbent and very experienced candidates who are running in the school board election who deserve to continue their good work on the board and for our children. I urge you to vote for Dory Masefield, Bob Howe, and John Garcia on May 16.

Garrett and Rachel Durland

Warwick