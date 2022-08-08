Waste water detection system valued

To the Editor,

The recent news about traces of polio present in municipal waste water supplies is specifically tied to the Harriman’s and City of Middletown Waste Water Treatment Plants.

The Village of Warwick was an early advocate and participates in this Orange County Department of Health Program that can reveal early detection of COVID-19. To date since our participation in the program there have not been any unusual spikes of COVID or any other indications of other infectious diseases. The continual monitoring for COVID-19 and infectious disease in our Waste Systems is clearly a very important tool in community health preparation. I applaud the County DOH for their leadership with important proactive programs such as this.

Thank you.

Mayor Michael Newhard