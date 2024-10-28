Warwick Valley Chorale announces scholarship

The Warwick Valley Chorale suffered a great loss in 2020 with the passing of our esteemed conductor, Stanley Curtis, due to COVID-19. His departure marked the end of a significant era for our organization. For 35 years, Stanley shared his passion for musical performance and his extensive knowledge of musical history with the Chorale. His influence elevated the level of musicianship within the Chorale and among his students at SUNY Orange, where he dedicated decades to teaching in the choral/vocal field. The impact of his teachings and mentorship is still felt by countless SUNY Orange students and Chorale members who fondly remember his caring nature and dedication to their musical growth.

In honor of Stanley Curtis, the Warwick Valley Chorale is proud to announce the Stanley Curtis Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will award one student with $1,500 and another with $1,000. Eligible applicants must live or study in Orange County, New York, and be pursuing a major in vocal studies at an accredited institution. Detailed information and application forms can be found on the scholarship website at warwickvalleychorale.org/curtis-scholarship.

Warwick Valley Chorale

Warwick