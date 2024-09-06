Warwick scouts enjoy a variety of activities

Warwick Scouts BSA Troop 45 went on monthly outings last year from September 2023 to June 2024. Activities and events included camping, outdoor cooking, hiking, pioneering, indoor rock climbing, map and compass orienteering, team building, astronomy, meteorology, rifle shooting, mountain biking, river rafting, and backpacking.

This year in July, 28 scouts spent a week at Ten Mile River Scout Reservation at Camp Keowa, in Sullivan County. There they earned many merit badges, including: Archery, Communication, Emergency Preparedness, Fishing, Life Saving, Nature, Public Health, Rifle Shooting, Shotgun Shooting, Signs-Signals-and Codes, Swimming, Wilderness Survival, Animation, Astronomy, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Environmental Science, Leatherwork, Personal Management, Salesmanship, Space Exploration, Sports, Art, Citizenship in the World, Digital Technology, Forestry, Kayaking, Personal Fitness, Search and Rescue, Basketry, Canoeing, Family Life, Photography, Wood Carving, Entrepreneurship, Game Design, Geocaching, Public Speaking, Small Boat Sailing, American Heritage, Scouting Heritage, Disabilities Awareness, Chess, Oceanography, and Fingerprinting.

If your son is 11 to 17 and would like to learn more about scouting in Warwick, please join us! We meet regularly from September through June on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 95 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY 10990.

Every scouting activity moves scouts toward four basic aims: Building Character, Citizenship, Personal Fitness, and Leadership. Scouts BSA is the traditional scouting experience where boys can have their share of adventure in the great outdoors and make friends and memories of a lifetime. Contact BoyScouts@Troop45Warwick.org for more information

BSA Troop 45

Warwick