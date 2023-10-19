Warwick Republican Committee resolution to stand with Israel

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Israel was suddenly and violently invaded by the Hamas terrorists of Gaza. Hamas entered the homes of Israelis while they slept, brutally murdering families — men, women and children, young and old. Those who weren’t killed were dragged off to Gaza as hostages.

The Warwick Republican Committee stands with Israel in their time of need. We support their right to defend their land and their citizens from the Hamas terrorists. We support Israel’s military actions that are required to protect their borders with Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan from all future attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists and those who support them.

Approved by unanimous vote of the Warwick Republican Committee.

Michael P. Sweeton, Committeeman — District 17

Warwick