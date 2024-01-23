Warwick Historical Society resignation announcement

The Board of the Warwick Historical Society wishes to announce the resignation of our Executive Director Nora Gurvich.

Nora has been a well-respected and passionate leader during her nearly five years at the WHS. She strengthened relationships with local leaders and community organizations. She worked with other local historical societies to create an exhibit at Mountain Lake Park. The WHS was recently acknowledged with an award by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce for this endeavor.

Within the organization, she helped nurture our committees and supported our volunteers. She brought awareness of the significant impact the WHS has in the community with its nine buildings and 12 historical properties.

Under Nora’s leadership, the WHS has made tremendous strides. She created numerous successful fundraisers and secured a grant through NYS Senator James Skoufis for future repairs to the Old School Baptist Meeting House. She organized the painting of the outside of the Society’s UAME property on Forester Ave. with the Warwick Valley Rotary as a community service project.

During her time at the WHS, several of our buildings — the Shingle House, A.W. Buckbee Center, and the 1810 House — underwent renovations. We moved our headquarters to the 1810 House on Main Street, across from Village Hall. Through Nora’s efforts and creative fundraisers, she led the WHS through the COVID-19 pandemic which was a challenging time, especially for non-profit organizations.

We are grateful to Nora for her dedication and professionalism. We wish her all the best in her new opportunity.

In furthering the Society’s mission and building upon its success, we are seeking a full-time executive director. For those who are interested in the position, please email your resume and a letter of interest to admin@whsny.org.

Jennifer O’Connor, President

Warwick Historical Society

Warwick