Earlier this month the Warwick Children’s Book Festival welcomed authors, illustrators and community members to celebrate children’s literature. For the second consecutive year the festivities, which took place on October 13, were relocated to the Warwick Valley Middle School gymnasium, where hundreds gathered to purchase books, read to therapy dogs and enjoy music, crafts, face painting, food trucks, and more.

Preparation for the event was already underway when a questionable weekend forecast caused us to relocate. With just 48 hours to go, we were able to successfully change course thanks to the support and flexibility of so many in the Warwick community whose contributions made this year’s event an enormous success. Many thanks to the Village of Warwick, Mayor Michael Newhard, and the tireless work of the Village DPW. While the festival was ultimately relocated, we cannot thank them enough for their generous and continuous support. Thanks, too, to Darcy Halbig and Warwick Valley Central School District, without whom our relocation wouldn’t be possible. In less than 48 hours, Darcy was able to coordinate with her colleagues to help make our transition to the gymnasium seamless.

In addition to those above, there are so many more to thank: the Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market, for always allowing us to promote the festival; Price Chopper, Pennings and Wadeson Home Center, for their generous donations; the countless businesses large and small that allow us to plant yard signs or use their bulletin boards to get the word out; the army of teen and adult volunteers whose hard work before, during, and after the festival contributes to its success; our four-legged friends and their owners, who patiently sit while children read their newly signed books; and the staff of Albert Wisner Public Library, who begin planning each festival immediately after the last child leaves and the final books are sold.

Finally, the annual Warwick Children’s Book Festival could not take place without the extraordinary support of its principal sponsors, Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes. Their incredible philanthropy enhances the work of so many organizations throughout our community, and as a result, the lives of so many Warwick residents. We simply could not do this without them.

To all those mentioned and unmentioned (you know who you are) for the role you play in this event’s success, thank you. To all of those who venture out to help celebrate your love of children’s literature, thank you, too.

Lisa Laico, Director

Albert Wisner Public Library

Warwick