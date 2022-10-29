Voting for the rational candidates

Starting Saturday there is early voting available at the Delaware Engine#2, Port Jervis.

I am voting for the slate of candidates that are rational and have safetyat the top of their minds which are Lee Zeldin for Governor, Colin Schmitt for Congress, Dorey Houle for State Senate, Paul Arteta for Sheriff and Karl Brabenec for Assembly. I am voting for Lee Zeldin because day one he is firing district attorneys who do not respect the law and that starts with District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Pat Ryan’s campaign received a very large amount of funding from NYC Politician Goldman who funded District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Campaign. DA Alvin Bragg has a soft on crime agenda that does not reflect the values of Port Jervis. Colin Schmitt has been endorsed by Orange County Deputy Sheriffs, Orange County Shields and Orange County Police Chiefs Association. Also, Schmitt was endorsed by Uniformed Firefighters and Officers Associations. Schmitt is the pro safety candidate. A vote for Zeldin, Schmitt, Houle, Arteta & Brabenec is a vote for safety.

Councilwoman Maria Mann

Port Jervis