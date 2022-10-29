Vote for Skoufis, a senator with a proven track record

Someone who’s been a state legislator for a number of years has a track record. You can see what his values are and how his votes affect his constituents. You can see if he stands on principle, or always goes along with what’s easy or what his party leadership wants. Albany has been criticized for being corrupt (both parties), so it pays to see who has integrity and is not afraid to challenge questionable practices.

In his first few years leading the Senate Investigations Committee, Skoufis focused on lax building code enforcement, drug company middle-men who were preying on seniors, mismanagement in nursing homes during the pandemic, and illegal housing discrimination. When large corporations sought millions of dollars in tax breaks, forcing local residents to pick up the tab, Skoufis has challenged them and in several cases, they backed down.

He has often voted against middle class tax increases (even ones his party backed), fought overdevelopment, and worked to protect our environment. This senator is a bright, dedicated man working to make our communities better. We need him in Albany. Vote to re-elect James Skoufis.

Eilleen Gagliano

Warwick