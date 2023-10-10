Vote for Elizabeth Cassidy for Warwick Town Justice

As residents of the village of Warwick and voters, we are casting our vote for attorney Elizabeth Cassidy for Warwick Town Justice. Attorney Cassidy’s credentials as a dedicated public servant and accomplished attorney are well-documented.

Attorney Cassidy’s tireless campaign efforts are greatly appreciated, as are the goals she has for the town of Warwick. Elizabeth’s dedication, professionalism, and positive voice for Warwick has our full support.

We have first-hand experience with attorney Cassidy as our legal representative on a multi-year, complex land use development in the village of Warwick. She is exceptionally knowledgeable in zoning, land use, environmental, and municipal law. She takes pride in staying on the cutting edge of new legal developments to assure effective representation of her clients and is especially adept at assessing the various federal, state, county, and local regulations.

Attorney Cassidy is a fair, honest, hard-working attorney who will represent the town of Warwick with integrity and impartiality in all matters.

We put our full support behind Elizabeth Cassidy for Warwick Town Justice.

Lugene and Raymond Maher

Warwick