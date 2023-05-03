Vote for a record we can be proud of

To the Editor:

Dory Masefield, Robert Howe, and John Garcia, current members of the Warwick Valley Central School District Board of Education, have worked hard to provide what the Warwick school system is known for — educational success in reading, math, science and technical skills, and critical thinking, as well as the arts and a range of athletic teams. With their support, long-range planning has resulted in more courses, including vo-tech, while keeping tax increases to a minimum (no increase in 2021-22).

Meanwhile, across the country and right here in Orange County, people are running for school boards so they can ban books and radically influence curricula and undermine confidence in teachers, librarians, and administrators. Some candidates for school board seem to even question the merits of public school education – an inclusive education based on trust in professionals that has made America great.

Moms for Liberty is a national group embedding itself in local school elections. This is part of a national campaign advised and often funded by powerful right-wing organizations. Moms for Liberty OC has held fundraisers for both Angel Maysonet and Adrienne Tveter. However, these candidates have not been forthright with voters about where they stand on educational issues.

Dory Masefield, Robert Howe, and John Garcia have a record we and they can be proud of. This is a critical election. Please cast your votes for these incumbents on May 16.

Gail Buckland

Warwick