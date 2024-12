What an amazing community we have in the Village Of Florida! We have a beautiful Giving Tree filled with donated winter items.

Thank you so much to all who have made this possible. Sal Mastropolo, and the craftsmen at Authentic Antique Lumber, LLC created our beautiful tree. Alyssa Werner, I appreciate you helping me get this off the ground! Mayor Harter, Trustees Roach and Fuller; and my son, Sean, Thank you for your help and support.

Colleen Wierzbicki, Village Clerk

Village of Florida