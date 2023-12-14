The very word denotes a passing resource. The truly most cherished gift we can ever give or receive. You can “buy” it but not in the literal sense. It is the one thing we can always wish we had more of but never get. In the modern age it seems to pass ever more quickly. The four letters hold more sway over our lives than anything else sans love. We often go through our days not truly realizing how much its passage affects our lives and the lives of those around us. The Stones quipped that “time is on my side.” I was reminded of this last weekend when two young girls, when asked what they wanted for Christmas, said, “For my parents to spend less time on their phones and more with us.” Powerful words from someone so young. It reminded me of my own children and how much I valued our time together, both when they were young and even more so now that they are grown and out into the world. I implore you all this holiday season to make time your priority over “stuff.” We can always get more “stuff,” but time is truly the greatest gift of all. May the blessings of this season leave a positive effect on all of us, Merry Christmas Warwick.

Jim Mehling

Warwick