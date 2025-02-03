x
The Warwick Advertiser travels to New Zealand

Warwick /
| 03 Feb 2025 | 11:48
    Galo Andrade, owner of GC Optics in Warwick, loves to read The Warwick Advertiser. He, his wife Jenny and daughter, Luisa recently traveled to Auckland, New Zealand for a family vacation. Galo never leaves home without his Warwick Advertiser! Pictured is the Andrade Family of Warwick in Auckland, New Zealand.
