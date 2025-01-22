The Leo Kaytes legacy

Leo Kaytes, a devoted family man, respected businessman, and cornerstone of the Warwick community for nearly five decades, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2025, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. Surrounded by the love of his family, he left behind a legacy of unwavering dedication, selflessness, and kindness. He was 91 years old.

A self-made man, Leo juggled various jobs, including working as an electrician for Singer Kearfott, managing a used car lot, and serving at a telephone company — all while raising a family with his beloved wife, Gladys. These core values guided his every endeavor, from his successful 40-year leadership of Leo Kaytes Ford to his lifelong dedication to his family and community. Under Leo’s leadership, the dealership became a trusted institution in Warwick, renowned for its exceptional service, commitment to customers, and unwavering support of local causes. His business was not only a livelihood but also a platform for giving back to the community he loved so dearly.

Faith played a central role in Leo’s life. A founding member of St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Florida, NY, Leo worked tirelessly alongside his wife Gladys to nurture the parish and its mission. Their commitment to their faith community was evident in their active participation and unwavering support.

When a struggling non-profit organization in Warwick needed guidance, Leo Kaytes Sr. was often one of the first persons sought out for guidance. Leo unselfishly did this for more than 40 years as a local business owner, community volunteer and Warwick Valley Rotarian.

Here is one example: “Service Above Self” is the motto of Rotary, an organization of civic volunteers. Sister Anna Roche, founder of Monroe-based Garden of the Child, is guided by a similar creed. More than 30 years ago, Sister Anna approached Kaytes, then president of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, with an idea for starting an early childhood/middle school detection, intervention and prevention program for Orange County children in need. With seed money from Warwick Rotarians and an undisclosed sum from Leo Kaytes, Garden of the Child was started. Leo provided much-needed guidance during the program’s formative years.

Leo was a strong early supporter of Warwick’s Backpack Snack Attack and Warm Coats programs which reach some 300 children and has become the inspiration for more than a dozen other programs. Leo Kaytes Sr. and his son Leo Jr. have joined with other area businesses to raise tens of thousands of dollars annually for Backpack Snack Attack and local school programs.

When Rotary International launched Polio Plus, Leo Kaytes jumped into action, gathering a group of 50s-60s rock and roll promoters to stage a concert to raise money to pay for polio immunizations throughout the world. The drive, labeled “Orange County Polio Aid,” raised about $15,000. He has continued to sponsor and promote other community events to raise money for Rotary. Warwick’s Citizen of the Year dinner, which has raised approximately $75,500 for Polio Plus. Another major fundraiser inspired by Leo, “The June Tent Party,” later “Sunset at the Stables,” became major community events with profits benefiting Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, Warwick Humane Society and Rotary. Few people know that Winslow, a non-profit which serves 1,000 special needs clients annually, was on the verge of bankruptcy when Leo Kaytes jumped in and, using his business and communicative skills, transformed the operation. It went from a four-person endeavor working out of a trailer into a fully accredited organization with about 25 horses and a professionally trained staff.

Leo Kaytes lived a life of purpose, guided by his unwavering faith, love for his family, and commitment to serving others. His memory will forever remain a source of inspiration and a testament to the power of a life well-lived. May his memory be eternal.

His full obituary can be read at lsvpmemorialhome.com.

