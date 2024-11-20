Thanksgiving 2024

It’s almost turkey day, and with the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, preparations are well underway. Turkeys have been bought, beer has been stocked, and loved ones are traveling from near and far to gather for the holiday.

As you prepare your feast, it’s important to remember a safe ride home belongs on every Thanksgiving menu. If you plan on sharing a drink with loved ones or visiting your local bar, leave the keys behind and plan ahead for a safe ride home.

Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving, and other harmful uses of alcohol. As the 2024 holiday season begins, all of us at DANA DISTRIBUTORS INC and our partners Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Uber, want to remind everyone in Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester counties to Decide to Ride after drinking.

Drunk driving is 100% preventable and together we can do our best to keep Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester Counties and our loved ones safe. We are thankful for your continued support.

Tom Kennedy

General Sales Manager

Dana Distributors