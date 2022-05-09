Thanks to pancake makers and partakers at fundraiser

To the Editor:

On Behalf of the Pulaski Fire Company, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all who attended our recent Pancake Breakfast on April 10, 2022.We put this event together in a very short period of time, hence we were not sure if the Breakfast would succeed. It is safe to say the turnout exceeded our expectatations.

Thank You first to all the dedicated members of the Pulaski and Amity Fire Companies and wives who worked before, during and after the event with the manpower hours needed for this event to come off. Thank You to the Pine Island Community who came out ,as well as the many Brother Fire Departments in Orange County who attended. Also our neighboring New Jersey Fire Departments who attended.

Like most Fire Departments here in Orange County, the Pine Island Fire Department is all volunteer and serves the community 24/7/365. We do have other events planned for this year including a Golf Tournament in June. Please check our Facebook Page as well as our sign for details. Always remember to call 911 for any emergency. When driving also please pull over for any Police, Fire or Ambulance that is responding. Hope to see you all again next year.

Sincerely Yours,

Rich Koziola, Chairman

Pulaski Fire Company Pancake Breakfast