Thanks to all HERo supporters

On behalf of the entire HERoes in Deed Board of Directors, I’d like to express our deep gratitude to all the people, businesses and organizations that helped to make our 2024 HERo Run a resounding success! HERoes in Deed is a local non-profit organization founded in honor of Warwick native and West Point graduate LTC Jaimie E. Leonard. Jaimie made the ultimate sacrifice when she was KIA in Afghanistan on June 8, 2013. Each June, the HERo Run is HID’s annual fundraiser in her memory. Funds raised from this event are used to help our local communities serve those who serve through a variety of veteran-focused programs and local scholarships.

To those businesses who sponsor the Run at every level, from $100 to $1,000, we couldn’t do this without you! Thank you so much for your support! Your donations will help us make a difference in support of veterans and military families in our community.

The Run also couldn’t happen without volunteers including the Warwick Crew Team, Boy Scout Troop 45, numerous community members, and WVHS students, including Emily B. who sang the National Anthem. Your time and enthusiasm are sincerely appreciated!

To all the runners and walkers who participated, thank you for being there! We hope you found camaraderie and inspiration on HERo Run morning, and we’d love for you to apply that inspiration to a cause that’s important to you. Of course, we also hope you had fun and that you will join us again next year.

To the residents who live and drive in the vicinity of our HERo Run course, thank you for being considerate to our runners and walkers. Special shout out to those of you who cheered our runners and walkers and to those who posted supportive signs.

Finally, HID thanks our local organizations and first responders who were there: the American Legion and VFW, Warwick PD, Warwick Fire Department, and Warwick Ambulance Corps. Legion and VFW members serve to remind us to support and honor our military members always; Warwick PD, Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps are at the Run to protect the well-being and safety of each of our participants. They have supported the HERo Run for many years. Their tireless work — most of it volunteered — is deeply appreciated.

Thank you all! Hope to see you next year!

Kendall Kless, HERo Run ’24 Race Director

HERoes in Deed (heroesindeed.org)

Warwick