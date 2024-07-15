Thanks for your support

Warwick Valley Gardeners would like to thank the community for supporting our 30th Annual Countryside Garden Tour. Our organization maintains nine local public gardens of annuals and perennials; sponsors a scholarship for a WHS student; has youth gardener and garden therapy programs; donates new books to three local libraries; plans, purchases and installs the Railroad Green holiday decorations each year; supports various local initiatives; and opens many of our meetings to the public to hear expert speakers share information on wide ranging topics. We could not accomplish this without the generous support of our sponsors and guests who attended this fundraiser and public donations. It is our pleasure to serve the Warwick community. For more information, including meeting speaker topics, see warwickgardners.com.

Warwick Valley Gardeners

